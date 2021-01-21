Police looking for information about a Safe found in Simpson Bay Lagoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, the Central Police dispatch received a call from a resident living alongside the Simpson-Bay Lagoon on the Airport Road about a safe that was found in the Lagoon.

Due to the difficult location of the safe in the Lagoon, the Coast Guard was notified to assist police in retrieving it. After some struggle, the police patrol and one of the neighbors managed to get the safe out of the water.

On closer inspection, the police patrol noticed that the back of the safe had been cut open with a grinder and the contents removed.

