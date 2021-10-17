Police of Sint Maarten KPSM are currently conducting an investigation into a shooting that took place in the Middle Region on Friday evening. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday evening October 15, 2021, at approximately 8:45 pm, Central dispatch received a call from St. Maarten Medical Center regarding a man who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Several police patrol and detective personnel were dispatched to the hospital to question the victim and to obtain additional information of what had taken place. Having spoken to the victim, it turned out that the shooting incident had occurred in the vicinity of Ginger road in Middle Region.

