Police officer test positive for the Covid-19 virus. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an effort to remain continuously transparent to the community, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the community of Sint Maarten that a fellow officer has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The colleague has since been isolated and the colleges, with whom there was close contact, have been placed in self-quarantine.

Previously established KPSM protocols were followed and the area where the officer was working will be immediately disinfected/sanitized. The colleague who tested positive is doing well given the circumstances at this time. Other officers who were in direct contact with the officer who tested ...



