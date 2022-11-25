Police officers received bulletproof vests. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the St. Maarten Police Force received much-needed body armor for all its police officers. This project was made came together with the cooperation of two individuals who were instrumental in the process of making this donation possible, namely Mr. Jonathan Bobbett and his Team Leader Mr. Jason Brisebois who are veterans of the American military.

Aside from providing the vests to KPSM personnel, a two-day seminar and demonstration were conducted by the supplier regarding how best to maintain the bulletproof vests to prolong their service life.

The Management Team of KPSM would like to ...



...



