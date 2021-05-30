Police participated in SXM DOET. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Several members of the St Maarten Police Force volunteered with the annual SXM DOET at schools and with non-governmental organizations this weekend.

The team of police officers volunteered as painters, carpenters making benches, and a clean-up crew at Sister Magda Primary School, Oranje Primary School, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, and the National Institute of Arts (NIA) on Long Wall Road.

KPSM coordinators Ms. Van Heyningen and Ms. Bremer and their team were commended by KPSM management for their participation in SXM DOET.

SXM DOET is part of a kingdom-wide community service campaign that lends a helping hand through small ...



