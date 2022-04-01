Police reiterate warning about dangerous motorbike, scooter riding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A year-old video of a motorbike rider slamming head-on into an oncoming vehicle that went viral again in the community has prompted the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM to reissue its warning about dangerous motorbike and scooter riding on the public roads.

While it is important to point out that the video circulating is old, it is a poignant reminder and demonstration of how certain individuals conduct themselves in traffic and endanger their own lives and those of others.

KPSM has issued numerous warnings about the driving behavior of certain riders, however, in numerous cases, it appears that ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40049-police-reiterate-warning-about-dangerous-motorbike-scooter-riding.html