Police remind drivers about vehicle controls. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM reminds motorists about oncoming vehicle controls and that they are required to have all road-worthiness paper including driver’s license in the vehicle at all times when on the public roads.

In the past week, KPSM has intensified the number of vehicle controls with checks carried out in Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and Cupe Coy to ensure a high level of traffic safety. A total of 72 vehicles were stopped by police; 15 fines were issued and nine drivers had to remove tint from windows.

