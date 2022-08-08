Police & School Boards introduced to Handle with Care. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Representatives of the Police Department, School Boards, and School Managers were introduced to the Handle with Care (HWC). HWC is a rapid support method to assist children who witness domestic violence or have been exposed to traumatic events, and the police are called in. The Court of Guardianship (CoG), in collaboration with UNICEF the Netherlands & Augeo Foundation is working towards implementing HWC in Sint Maarten.

During information sessions held at the University of Sint Maarten, stakeholders were informed about their (possible) roles within HWC and asked for feedback on the steps and challenges of implementation. During these sessions, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41027-police-school-boards-introduced-to-handle-with-care.html