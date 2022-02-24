Police, school managers meet about dangerous occurrences in and around schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In conjunction with school board members and to enhance the safety and security environment in and around schools, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM held a meeting with all high school managers/administrators. This meeting was held in view of the recent increase in fights, drugs, and weapons in and around schools.

The purpose of the meeting was to:

1. Brainstorm and exchange ideas on security possibilities for law enforcement and schools.

2. To work more collaboratively for school safety.

KPSM was represented by CPO inspector Richards and inspector Ms. D. Muller from the Juvenile and Morals Department.



...



