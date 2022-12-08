Police seek aggressive scooter rider and passenger, sternly warn against violence and disruptive behavior on country’s streets. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police are calling on the public to help identify a scooter rider and his passenger who was caught on camera assaulting a fellow road user on Union Road in Cole Bay. The video of the attack has been widely circulated via social media and messaging apps.



Police appeal to the public to help identify these two individuals by giving information that can lead to their arrests so they can be held accountable for their actions.



The level of road rage displayed in the video is troubling as well as very worrisome to police as it should also be to ...



...



