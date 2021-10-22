Police seeking assistance in case of injured baby last Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives’ personnel are busy investigating the incident that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021, where the rear window of a passenger car was smashed with a stone by a scooter rider on the Airport road. During the incident, a baby was injured when a suspect smashed the jeep’s rear windshield.

In the course of this current investigation, several video images have been compiled by the police. In the footage collected, police can see the scooter riders; however, the quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the persons involved.

But what is apparent is that there were several ...



