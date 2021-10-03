Police seeking assistance with confiscated items. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is continuously working to halt the increase in vehicle thefts on both sides of the island. Over the last few weeks, several people were arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle.

In the subsequent investigation of the stolen vehicles, it has become apparent that these suspects had damaged the VIN number and/or engine number of the vehicle in such a manner that it was almost impossible to trace the original owners. The detective department requests the community to assists them with locating the possible owners of the confiscated vehicles.

