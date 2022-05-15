Police seeks public’s assistance with several shooting incidents over the last few days. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the last week, the Police / Detective Department personnel have been busy investigating three separate shooting incidents involving unidentified gunmen who shot at several individuals. Two of these incidents took place on Bush Road and a third in the area of the Belvedere.

However, throughout these incidents, up to now no one was injured.

Anyone with information about these shootings should contact detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext.106, or 175, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten - Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www....



