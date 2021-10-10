Police seeks woman pedestrian from fatal Brouwers Road accident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The woman pedestrian who crossed A.J.C. Brouwers Road, near Victor’s Cosmetics, on the morning of October 9 is sought by police following that morning’s fatal incident that claimed the life of another pedestrian.

While investigating the fatal accident, police discovered the reason the driver of the white Kia lost control of his vehicle was due to the woman crossing the road forcing him to brake hard to avoid hitting her. The driver swerved his vehicle to avoid striking her. The vehicle ran into the shoulder of the road causing the driver to lose control and hit a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38758-police-seeks-woman-pedestrian-from-fatal-brouwers-road-accident.html