Police to the dangerous bike rider “The video is sufficient evidence to prosecute you.” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A video of the dangerous behavior of a motorcycle rider has been widely circulated on social media and messaging apps over the last week. Police have secured a copy of the video and while the clip is shot from behind the rider, there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the rider severely. When law enforcement authorities positively identify the rider, he will face the consequences of the law.

