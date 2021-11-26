Police urges drivers to be cautious while driving during busy time of year. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The traffic department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten is again dealing with an increase in vehicle accidents. These have resulted in several people sustaining minor injuries and severely damaged vehicles.

These vehicle accidents primarily occurred at the junction of W.J A. Nisbeth Road and Codville Webster Street; on Soualiga Road, and A.Th, Illidge Road.

The roads are particularly busy at this time of year and drivers must take extra precautions while driving. Driving defensively helps take away the element of surprise. The idea is that drivers who are mentally prepared and alert will know how ...



