Police urges graduates to consider joining law enforcement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM urges young people who have completed their education to consider serving their country by donning the blue uniform and tackling law and order as a police officer-in-training.

The call comes as students wrap up high school, college, and university studies and coincide with KPSM’s recruitment drive. This drive seeks to add at least 20 police officers-in-training to KPSM’s ranks thereby boosting the country’s safety and security.

Expressing congratulating to all students, their parents, and family, KPSM advises all to explore the wide range of opportunities the police force can offer and to ...



