Police warns about circulating misinformation, damage of community relations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM warns the public about sharing/distributing unverified information via social media and other avenues. This warning comes after a voice note made by a so far unknown man claiming that cops had fatally shot a man in a barbershop.

This voice note is misinformation or as it is commonly referred to “fake news”. There is no indication in the voice note that it was even from Sint Maarten as it only made the false claim of police having shot someone. The source of the voice note is being looked into by the police.

