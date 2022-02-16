Political interference has hindered country’s progress. | SMN NEWS

~ Controls will continue as compliance is needed on St. Maarten --- Minister of Justice.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Justice Anna Richardson did not mix with words on Wednesday when she addressed the concerns of the chairlady of the Justice Committee of parliament

Grisha Heyliger Marten regarding the immigration controls conducted by the multi-disciplinary team.

The Minister of Justice said because of political interference the businesses on St. Maarten are not complying with the country’s laws. “These businesses when controlled and found to be in default would pick up the telephone and call a politician who would then instruct the ...



