Port St. Maarten Forecast 1.5+ million Cruise Passengers for 2025. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) Alexander Gumbs says that the forecast for 2025 shows 1.5+ million cruise passengers will be calling at the destination.

Based on global cruise industry statistics, 2023 cruise passenger volume stood at 31.7 million surpassing 2019 by seven per cent demonstrating a continued demand for cruise holidays, with 82 per cent wanting to take a cruise.

General cruise industry forecasting for cruise capacity shows an increase of 10 per cent from 2024 through 2028.

By 2027, cruise is forecast to grow to nearly 40 million passengers around the globe.

“We are on a track of growth as international cruise industry figures show that cruise tourism is resilient and rebounding faster than other forms of travel and tourism.

“Since the pandemic, our own cruise numbers have been growing annually and this is a great rebound. It shows confidence that the cruise industry has in us as a destination, however, we must not be complacent and continue to offer our guests new experiences,” PSG CEO Gumbs said on Thursday.

The Minister of Tourism Hon. Grisha Heyliger Marten added, “As a cruise destination we need to continue to offer new services and revitalize and enhance the product on a continuous basis. We are strengthening the relationship between public and private sectors in order to keep ahead of our competitors.”

St. Maarten will be able to showcase what the destination has to offer at the 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Tradeshow will take place from October 22 – 25 on St. Maarten where approximately 800 cruise line, tourism destination representatives and port authority representatives will be in attendance.

“At FCCA and with our partners, we believe in building better together, so we are beyond proud of St. Maarten – one of our longest standing Presidential Strategic Partners – being back on track with strong leadership and a clear vision.

“Hitting 1.5 million passenger mark shows St. Maarten constantly listens to and enacts the cruise industry’s wants and needs. We look forward to helping St. Maarten reach even higher milestones in the future through our great partnership and hosting the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show in October,” Michele Paige, CEO FCCA said on Thursday.

PSG says that the island has a strong partnership between Port St. Maarten, the FCCA, and other key stakeholders, who work together to enhance the destination's cruise offerings.

The FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization composed of 23-member cruise lines operating nearly 200 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters.

Created in 1972, the FCCA’s mandate is to provide a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security and other cruise industry issues. By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA seeks to build cooperative relationships with its partner destinations and to develop productive bilateral partnerships with every sector.

The FCCA works with governments, ports and all private/public sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, cruise line and cruise line employee spending, as well as enhancing the destination experience and the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors.

