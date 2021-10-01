Port St. Maarten Group Does It Again. Now Also Seatrade Cruise Award Winner. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Port St. Maarten Group received the 2021 Seatrade Cruise Award in the category #WeAreBack – Onshore at the 35th annual Seatrade Cruise Global that took place on September 27-30 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Seatrade Cruise Awards is the global cruise industry’s most distinguished award programme.

Winners were selected from more than 100 nominees evaluated by a panel of independent judges, featuring 14 leading industry professionals. The 2021 Seatrade Cruise Awards were presented in partnership with Oracle Hospitality, eCruises, V.Ships Leisure, and Cruise Baltic.

Port St. Maarten Group was one of three finalists for the category with ...



...



