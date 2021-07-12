Port St. Maarten Pre-Storm/Hurricane Preparations for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be an active one according to forecasters. Five named storms have already formed so far for the season.

At Port St. Maarten, a number of assessments have been carried out in connection with the season and the port’s hurricane preparedness plans. All pre-storm/hurricane plans are in place and ready to be activated in the event of a threat to the country.

Port St. Maarten would like to remind boat owners and mariners with respect to its protocols for pre-storm/hurricane preparations for the Simpson Bay and Causeway Bridges in connection with ...



