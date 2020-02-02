Port St. Maarten Receives PAMAC Distinguished Marketing Partner Award. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten received the ‘PAMAC Distinguished Marketing Partner Award’ while representatives attended the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council Cruise Summit (PAMAC).

The six-day summit featured a series of meetings, workshops and networking events connecting with senior cruise industry leaders to discuss industry trends and standards, and to develop relationships and mutual benefits for the cruise lines and members’ companies and destinations.

During the PAMAC Summit which took place from January 20-25, Port St. Maarten representatives had very good one-on-one meetings with various cruise lines and the FCCA with respect to renewing relationships

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33817-port-st-maarten-receives-pamac-distinguished-marketing-partner-award.html