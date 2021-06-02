Port St. Maarten Team and Service Providers Ready to Welcome Celebrity Millennium Guests. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Team at Port St. Maarten, as well as service providers at the Cruise Facilities, are all ready to welcome Celebrity Millennium guests as they embrace the magic of the destination on Saturday, June 5, the day the vessel sets sail for a seven-night cruise itinerary in the Caribbean.

June 5 marks the official launch of Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Millennium homeporting operations out of Port St. Maarten.

Port St. Maarten has recently re-invested into the Homeport Terminal moving from a temporary facility to a hybrid structure with strengthened concrete walls, therefore allowing the terminal to be rebuilt within ...



