Port St. Maarten to receive first Transit Call on July 7. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten management said over the weekend that the industry is back in gear prompting a staggered approach to the resumption of cruising. Destination St. Maarten forms a pivotal part of this approach and will be welcoming more than 1000 passengers to its shores.

Port management in a sector update said that they’ve had a lot of communication with key local stakeholders and the cruise industry in regard to protocols and the safest and feasible way of business resumption.

The team at Port St. Maarten and port users are ready to welcome, host, and entertain the passengers ...



