Posh Productions denounces Miss World contestant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It has come to the attention of the President of Posh Productions (POSH); Mrs. Cassandra Weekes-Jeffers, that there is currently a Ms. Lara Mateo in attendance at the 70th Miss World International Pageant currently being hosted in the Dominican Republic.

POSH hereby makes it known that Ms. Mateo is not representing POSH as the franchise holder of the Miss and Mr. World license for Sint Maarten.

In 2018, POSH crowned Mr. Learie Hall as the first-ever Mr. Genuine Quality (GQ) Sint Maarten. POSH gained overwhelming approval of support from the organization and the public at large, and as part ...



...



