Posh Productions Presents Winners of the 2019 Pageants. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Posh Productions Incorporated (POSH), finally presents prizes to winners of the 2019 pageants. Unable to recover financial investments made to produce the pageants and the lack of sufficient sponsorship, POSH found itself in a very negative position with the delivery of prizes to the winners of the 2019 Carnival King and Queen pageants.

Despite efforts to raise funds through various initiatives, ultimately the non-profit foundation could not garner sufficient revenue to complete its obligations at an earlier time. Furthermore, with a large percentage of patrons who attended the shows in the Festival Village entering using season passes, the foundation ...



