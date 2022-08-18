Positive and Elektralytes Foundations, SLS, and SMMC partner to offer free prostate screenings during Men’s Health Day event. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- The Positive and Elektralytes Foundations, St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) have partnered to offer free prostate screenings during SMMC’s Men’s Health Day event taking place on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. The event, geared towards raising awareness and the early detection of prostate cancer, offers insured and uninsured men above the age of forty (40) the opportunity to receive free prostate cancer screening as well as other health information and screenings.

The partnership between SLS and the foundations has made it possible to offer free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests to uninsured men for ...



