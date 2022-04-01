Positive meeting with Minister Jetten. | SMN NEWS

SABA/THE HAGUE:--- The Saba delegation had a very positive meeting with Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten on Thursday, March 31.

Discussed were Saba’s ambitions to generate electricity in a completely renewable way through solar and wind energy. The Public Entity Saba, the Saba Electric Company (SEC), and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) have developed joint plans for renewable energy.

Saba already has solar parks next to the Juancho Yrausquin Airport which generate about 40 percent of the electricity per 24 hours. One mid-sized wind turbine of 4.2MW with battery storage would suffice to ...



