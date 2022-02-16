Post Office demolition works have started. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, February 14, 2022, a symbolic demolition photo was taken to indicate starting of the demolition of the former Post Office. The public tender took place in June of 2021, announced Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran.

The former Post Office was severely damaged after the passing of the hurricanes in 2017.

The roof of the building was mainly damaged due to the fact that it had already sustained damages from previous tropical depressions and hurricanes.

The Minister said that it was communicated to him that the roof structure and building design were not even up to hurricane ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39690-post-office-demolition-works-have-started.html