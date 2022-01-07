Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. donates food voucher to New Start for Children Foundation. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- Ending 2021, on a good note, members of the Supervisory Board, management, and staff of Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. (PSS N.V.), through its “End-of-year Community Give-back Initiative”, collected a total of Ang.1800.

Interim Director of PSS N.V., Ms. Gumbs, explained that this commendable project is an annual initiative by the staff of PSS N.V. She added that despite the difficulties being experienced economically, PSS as an organization still wanted to give back to the community”.

For 2021, the staff of PSS N.V. unequivocally decided that Mrs. Sally Benjamin, Director ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39444-postal-services-st-maarten-n-v-donates-food-voucher-to-new-start-for-children-foundation.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39444-postal-services-st-maarten-n-v-donates-food-voucher-to-new-start-for-children-foundation.html