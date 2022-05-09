Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. is now a payment service point for TELEM Customers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- St. Maarten Telephone Company N.V. and Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. recently signed an agreement designating the latter to be a Service point for customers to pay bills such as landline, internet, post-paid subscriptions, and mobile phone top-up.

Interim Director of PSS N.V. Marinka Gumbs said she “was pleased that PSS could collaborate with TELEM” in an invited comment. This agreement has been long in the making, and it has finally come to fruition. Having a Telem Service point at the post office will benefit customers in remote locations with easier access to a centralized payment ...



