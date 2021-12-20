Posthumous honor for Saba-born Jewish nurse Thelma Polak. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Thelma Esther Polak, the Saba-born Jewish nurse who was murdered at concentration camp Sobibor in 1943, was honored posthumously on Sunday, December 19 with the unveiling of a plaque in her commemoration at the World War II memorial site in The Bottom.

Organized by Judith Meijer, in daily life Director of Saba Cares, the foundation that runs the A.M. Edwards Medical Center, and former Director of the Jewish Social Work foundation in Amsterdam, a small group of people gathered at the war memorial on the birthday of Nurse Thelma, exactly 101 years after she was born on Saba ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39319-posthumous-honor-for-saba-born-jewish-nurse-thelma-polak.html