Preparations Underway for World AIDS Day. Register on Saturday to Participate in the Color Walk ‘22. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- World AIDS Day is observed each year on December 1st. The theme is: “Equalize.” The equalized slogan is a call to action.



According to UNAIDS, the inequalities which perpetuate the AIDS epidemic are not inevitable, and they can be tackled. UNAIDS is urging each one of us to address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS.



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), which includes World AIDS Day as part of its calendar of annual observances, has joined forces with Kooyman along with ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41819-preparations-underway-for-world-aids-day-register-on-saturday-to-participate-in-the-color-walk-22.html