Preparations Underway to Ring in 2025 at the Great Bay Fireworks Display. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is excited to announce that preparations are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display in Great Bay at midnight on Tuesday, December 31.

PSG is thrilled to bring the New Year's Fireworks display once again to the community and stakeholders for a night of fun and celebration while ringing in the new year 2025.

“The 2024-2025 high cruise season kicked off with a bang. 2024 has been a very good year for cruise tourism for the destination, and we are looking forward to 2025 being even better where we see continued growth.

“PSG would like to express its appreciation to all St. Maarteners who work in the tourism and hospitality sectors for their continued good work and professionalism.

“PSG wishes everybody a safe transition into the New Year as they celebrate with family and friends on Tuesday, December 31, at the Great Bay Fireworks display,” PSG said in a statement.

PSG Management wishes everybody a safe and healthy 2025.

