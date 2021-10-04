Preparing For The World of Work” workshop to be hosted by SSSD on October 7, 2021. | SMN NEWS

~Empowering youth with tools to be successful in the workforce~

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is not uncommon for many students to defer their tertiary education and pursue work opportunities after secondary school. Unfortunately, many of these graduates are often not properly equipped with the knowledge to secure jobs. In response to this, The Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport has taken the initiative to create a workshop that will enable recent graduates, or students who are contemplating going into the workforce, to be more successful in job applications and interviews.

This free workshop, entitled “Preparing ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38713-preparing-for-the-world-of-work-workshop-to-be-hosted-by-sssd-on-october-7-2021.html