Presentation of University Panama. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In connection with the mission to Latin America and the Caribbean to raise awareness and seek solidarity and support James Finies president of Nos Ke Boneiru Bek and Davika Bissessar president of Bonaire Human Rights Organization recently made a presentation at the University of Panama.

The Dean of the University Dr Victor Alexis in his speech welcomed James Finies and Davika Bissessar to their country the Republic of Panama with brotherly greetings from the province of Colon and especially from the family of the Regional University Center.

Dr. Alexis made a comparison of the situation they lived thru, with ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40906-presentation-of-university-panama.html