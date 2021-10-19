President of Parliament attends Boards of Directors meeting of Parlatino. | SMN NEWS

Panama City:--- On Saturday, October 16, 2021, the President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison, attended the Board of Directors meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) at the Parlatino Headquarters in Panama City, Panama. The Board of Directors is made up of the full Board of Directors and as many Vice-Presidencies as member congresses, of which the Parliament of Sint Maarten, represented by the Chairperson is a member (Vice President).

Generally, the Board of Directors meets at least twice a year; however, extraordinary meetings can also be held by decision of the Board of Directors. As this was ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38828-president-of-parliament-attends-boards-of-directors-meeting-of-parlatino.html