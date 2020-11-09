Press Release | Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club challenges the public to keep St.Maarten/ St.Martin’s History Alive by Sharing its Stories. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club is starting a new challenge for this St. Martin’s Day by documenting and sharing authentic, personal stories about the island. The stories will be told by the club’s members and will be shared on social media.

The club is inviting the general public to share their favorite stories as well. To do so, you simply record your story using your mobile phone and post it online (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, etc.) using the hashtag #stmaatinstories. The hope is that these stories will help to uplift us all as we look back and see ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36099-press-release-cupecoy-sunset-toastmasters-club-challenges-the-public-to-keep-st-maarten-st-martin-s-history-alive-by-sharing-its-stories.html