Press Statement: Air Traffic Services (ATS). | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- Our employees at the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) are our biggest asset, and it is our responsibility to ensure they always work in a safe and healthy working environment.

In February 2021, we were initially approached by the Air Traffic Controllers about concerns within the compound.

Based on their recommendations, we have already implemented the necessary measures to guarantee safe and healthy working conditions.

We are continuously working with the team to see how we can further improve the work environment for all our employees at PJIAE N.V., for now, ...



