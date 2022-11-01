Previous Government launched investigation on SCDF and its operations. | SMN NEWS

~ Presentation will be made to Parliament. ~

Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion informed parliament on Tuesday that the previous government of St. Maarten has decided to launch an investigation into the operation of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF). The Minister said that the Jacobs 2 cabinet decided to continue the process and the auditing of SCDF. The Minister said after several complaints were filed by stakeholders to the government and parliament and the third party was enlisted to investigate which is now complete and a presentation will be made to the parliament of St. Maarten since at ...



...



