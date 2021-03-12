Prices up from last quarter (0.89%) and up from last year (1.65%) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Sint Maarten in the 4th Quarter of 2020 is 102.09. This represents an increase of 0.89 percent when compared to that of 3rd Quarter 2020.

When comparing the consumer prices from the same period 12 months previously (4th Quarter 2019 to 4th Quarter 2020), an increase of 1.65 percent was recorded.

Quarter-to-Quarter Percentage Change: Comparing 2020 Q3 with 2020 Q4

For the 4th Quarter 2020, prices in seven of the twelve expenditure categories recorded increases while five decreased in price when compared to the 3rd Quarter 2020. The increases were ...



