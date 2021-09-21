Prime Distributors donates to SMMC’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Event. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- Prime Distributors recently made a donation to the St. Maarten Medical Center ahead of their Prostate Cancer Awareness event taking place this Saturday, September 25th from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. The event marks the resumption of SMMC’s annual Prostate and Breast Cancer screening campaign in collaboration with partners the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations.

“Early detection saves lives and as a healthcare institution, we have a responsibility to serve the community and provide curative, palliative, and preventative care. Taking all necessary precautions to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19, we’ve decided to resume our prostate and breast cancer ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38606-prime-distributors-donates-to-smmc-s-prostate-cancer-awareness-event.html