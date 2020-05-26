Prime Minister & Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs Updates on COVID-19 Developments May 25, 2020. | SMN News

Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs hereby updates the general public for today, Monday, May 25, 2020, as part of the process to keep the community of St. Maarten informed about the latest developments and the Government’s COVID-19 containment, mitigation and response measures.

Based on the latest available data provided by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, for today, May 25, 2020, as of 4:00 PM, there are 67 individuals in self-quarantine, and 4 individuals in self-isolation. To date, 444 persons have been tested, of which 77 were positive, 365 were negative, and one test

