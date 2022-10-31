Prime Minister congratulates Firefighters on a successful Open House 2022. | SMN NEWS

~Great turnout with information and family activities~



PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, October 30, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs attended the Sint Maarten Fire Department on the occasion of their Open House. The firefighters opened their doors to the community for a day filled with activities and family-friendly fun.

The men and women of the Fire Department shared their passion for the job by providing information sessions together with other stakeholders, demonstrating the importance of fire safety and prevention. The fun also included water activities, a mini obstacle course, and Fire truck rides for children and their ...



