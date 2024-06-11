Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Reaffirms Commitment to Workers’ Covenant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, dispatched a crucial letter on Tuesday to the board and members of the WICSU-PSU and WITU. This letter reaffirms the Government's unwavering commitment to the covenant signed on April 29, 2024, reassuring that the sanctity of the agreement will be upheld with all due diligence required.

