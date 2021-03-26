Prime Minister Jacobs and Préfet Gouteyron discuss synchronization of current health protocols and vaccination strategy on St. Martin | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs attended a high-level meeting together with Préfet Délégué for Saint Martin and St. Barths Serge Gouteyron and his support staff. Joining Prime Minister Jacobs were Head of the Department of Interior and Kingdom Affairs Angelique Gumbs, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs Patrice Gumbs, and support staff. During this meeting, the synchronization of Dutch and French St. Martin’s current health protocols and vaccination strategy, travel restrictions, and the Platform for the realization of the proposed St. Martin United Congress were discussed.

Préfet Gouteyron expressed that the Regional Health Agency ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37177-prime-minister-jacobs-and-prefet-gouteyron-discuss-synchronization-of-current-health-protocols-and-vaccination-strategy-on-st-martin.html