Prime Minister Jacobs announces TEATT Minister resignation. | SMN NEWS

~Minister Roger Lawrence addresses the public~

PHILIPSBURG:---The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria E. Jacobs, on behalf of the Council of Ministers (COM), hereby makes known that the Honourable Roger A. Lawrence, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), has resigned because of medical challenges. The Council of Ministers received Minister Lawrence’s formal resignation, which was accepted during its meeting of Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The resignation was finalized by national decree on Friday, July 29, 2022.

“As is well known, the Minister of TEATT has been unable to execute his duties for some time. ...



...



