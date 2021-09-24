Prime Minister Jacobs attends Disaster Management Meeting regarding preparations for Hurricane Sam. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs attended a disaster management meeting convened by National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson in connection with the approach of Hurricane Sam.



Hurricane Sam is over 1200 miles from the northern Leeward Islands. Sam is expected to become a major hurricane in the coming days before it nears the Leeward Islands.



The 10-Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) gave an update pertaining to national preparations for the approach of Hurricane Sam. All ESFs have activated their plans. A decision will be taken over the weekend whether to activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).



