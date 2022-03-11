Prime Minister Jacobs attends Trust Fund Steering Committee meetings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Trust Fund Steering Committee (SC) meeting commenced on Monday, March 7, 2022, with the Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Honorable Silveria E. Jacobs present with the team of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) team for the first physical meeting at the World Bank main office in Washington D.C., since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Present at the SC meeting was the St. Maarten Steering Committee member Mr. Marcel Gumbs, World Bank Country Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Ms. Lilia Burunciuc, Director of the NRPB Mr. Claret Connor, and the NRPB ...



